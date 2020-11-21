Bedlam notebook: Sooners without key players for rivalry game

The Sooners ended the first half with 27 points after scoring a touchdown or field goal on their first five drives. The Cowboys didn’t force a punt until OU’s sixth drive of the game with four minutes left in the first half.

Sanders knocked out

OSU starting quarterback Spencer Sanders, starting in his first Bedlam game, didn’t make it through the opening quarter. After completing two of four passes for 25 yards, Sanders took a hard sack by OU’s Ronnie Perkins late in the first quarter and was replaced by freshman Shane Illingworth.

Illingworth logged a couple of starts while Sanders was out earlier this year. He took over on a second-and-12 on the OSU 47-yard-line. He found an open Logan Carter for a 15-yard touchdown pass seven plays later for OSU’s only touchdown of the first half. Sanders re-entered the game with 14:09 left in the fourth quarter.

Hale out before start

Alex Hale is in his first year as the starting placekicker for OSU and has been nearly perfect, missing just one of 14 attempts. He missed Saturday’s game after suffering an injury during pregame warmups.