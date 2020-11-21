Bedlam notebook: Sooners without key players for rivalry game

Missing players
Oklahoma was without several key players during Saturday’s Bedlam game against Oklahoma State.
Jon-Michael Terry, Bryson Washington and Jadon Haselwood weren’t seen on the sideline, which could signal issues relating to COVID-19.
OU coach Lincoln Riley was asked about his team’s issues with the pandemic earlier in the week.
“We’ve done pretty good as a program. We have. I need to knock on wood,” Riley said. “Like I’ve said all year, you’re one test away from your perspective changing. But we’ve had a stretch here since the first three games that rocked us pretty good and since then, we’ve been able to steady the ship a little bit on the COVID side of it.
“That’s been a positive. It hasn’t — for us in the last several weeks, has not had a huge impact. We’re kind of living day to day. We’ve got to keep our guard up and keep doing the best we can.”
Injured players unavailable included Austin Stogner, Justin Broiles and Jaden Davis. Trejan Bridges apparently remains on the suspended list.
Quick start
Oklahoma continued to dominate the first quarter of games this season.
The Sooners had 21 first-quarter points against Oklahoma State, but also allowed only their second touchdown in the opening 15 minutes.
Through eight games, the Sooners have outscored their foes 124-17 in the first quarter.
OU had 21 points just nine minutes into Bedlam. Entering Saturday, Oklahoma State had only allowed 21 points two times in six previous games (41 points against Texas in an overtime loss and 21 in a victory over Iowa State).
Rough beginning
OSU's defense entered Bedlam allowing fewer than 18 points per game and had allowed 21 points in just two games this season. The Sooners had 21 points in the first quarter after scoring a touchdown on their first three drives.
OU opened the game with a six-play drive that went 75 yards and ended with a Spencer Rattler touchdown run. It was the first time this season the Cowboys allowed a touchdown on their opponent’s opening drive. OSU forced six punts and allowed a combined 84 yards on the previous six opening drives.
OU ended the half with 27 points. Texas was the only team to score at least 20 points in a half against OSU this season. The Longhorns were also the only team this year to have scored more than 21 points against OSU when they handed the Cowboys their first loss in the 41-34 overtime victory on Halloween.
The Sooners ended the first half with 27 points after scoring a touchdown or field goal on their first five drives. The Cowboys didn’t force a punt until OU’s sixth drive of the game with four minutes left in the first half.
Sanders knocked out
OSU starting quarterback Spencer Sanders, starting in his first Bedlam game, didn’t make it through the opening quarter. After completing two of four passes for 25 yards, Sanders took a hard sack by OU’s Ronnie Perkins late in the first quarter and was replaced by freshman Shane Illingworth.
Illingworth logged a couple of starts while Sanders was out earlier this year. He took over on a second-and-12 on the OSU 47-yard-line. He found an open Logan Carter for a 15-yard touchdown pass seven plays later for OSU’s only touchdown of the first half. Sanders re-entered the game with 14:09 left in the fourth quarter.
Hale out before start
Alex Hale is in his first year as the starting placekicker for OSU and has been nearly perfect, missing just one of 14 attempts. He missed Saturday’s game after suffering an injury during pregame warmups.
Redshirt freshman Brady Pohl started in place of Hale. Pohl’s first made field goal of his career was a 24-yard field goal at Kansas earlier this year. The Cowboys needed Pohl in the first half against the Sooners to help keep the game in reach after OU’s hot start. He kicked two field goals plus an extra point to keep the halftime deficit at a manageable 27-13.
Bedlam memories
Drake Stoops was asked for his Bedlam memories entering Saturday’s game.
The Oklahoma wide receiver, of course, is the son of legendary coach Bob Stoops. He’s attended many Bedlam games.
“There were definitely some good ones, back when we scored a last-minute touchdown to Jalen Saunders from Blake Bell to win up in Stillwater that one year (2013),” Drake Stoops said. “That was a great game. Shoot, I remember a bad memory when Tyreek Hill returned a touchdown to win the game. I remember them all, but I'm not gonna talk about it.”
Does Drake Stoops still receive advice from his father before games?
“Even growing up, he wasn't … like on me all the time about coaching me up nonstop,” Drake Stoops said. “I think he was being supportive of what I wanted to do. He didn't necessarily press this on me. And then even now, I would say he's even more, like, we don't really ... he doesn't try to coach me up because he knows I have great coaches around every day and that's their individual job is to coach my position.
“I definitely think if he sees something, he'll point it out to me for sure. He's more supportive than anything.”
— Eric Bailey and Frank Bonner II, Tulsa World
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.