Bedlam 2020: OU, OSU's Big 12 championship hopes hinge on their rivalry game

The Sooners need Spencer Rattler to continue to manage the offense efficiently and take what the defense gives him. While it’s OK to be aggressive, it’s important for the quarterback to take smart risks. He can’t throw across his body (which led to an interception against Kansas) and try not to absorb big hits from defenders, like he did during his touchdown run against the Jayhawks.

Oklahoma State (Bonner)

Oklahoma State needs its offensive line to get it going for its best chance to win out. Solid play from the O-line will impact all aspects of the offense. It will allow quarterback Spencer Sanders more time in the pocket, which will help prevent him from making costly mistakes. It will also open holes for the running game. A better offensive line makes for a better OSU offense which will give its defense the help it needs to keep winning games.

What’s at risk?

Oklahoma (Bailey)

The Sooners have advanced to three consecutive College Football Playoff appearances. While that doesn’t appear to be the case this season, winning a Big 12 title will be celebrated.