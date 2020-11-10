Bedlam 2020: OU, OSU's Big 12 championship hopes hinge on their rivalry game

The Bedlam stakes will grasp the state over the next two weeks.
For Oklahoma, a sixth straight Big 12 championship hinges on the Nov. 21 outcome against rival Oklahoma State. The Cowboys could take a huge step toward their first league title since 2011 with a victory in Norman.
What needs to occur to the teams to make the championship? Who has the tougher schedule? What position group needs to perform well down the stretch run? What’s as risk in Bedlam?
Oklahoma beat writer Eric Bailey and Oklahoma State beat writer Frank Bonner break down the important contest in the Big 12 race.
What needs to happen to make it to the Big 12 championship game?
Oklahoma (by Eric Bailey)
It’s simple for the Sooners -- they need to win their final three games and they need a little help. Oklahoma started the Big 12 with an 0-2 record after losses to Kansas State and Iowa State. One of those two schools needs to lose three conference games for the Sooners to have a shot. Iowa State only has one Big 12 loss, while K-State has a pair of league setbacks.
A third Big 12 loss would likely muddy the water too much for the Sooners. They can’t afford to study tiebreakers for three defeats. That would mean Iowa State would likely have to lose out and K-State would have to lose two more times.
Oklahoma State (by Frank Bonner)
Oklahoma State controls its path to the Big 12 Championship if it wins out, finishing with one conference loss. Iowa State is the only other team currently with one conference loss after losing to OSU earlier this year.
Another OSU loss wouldn’t keep the Cowboys out if K-State, Iowa State, OSU or OU are the final two-loss teams, having what would be a 2-1 record against the other three schools. A tiebreaker scenario that includes both Texas and OU would leave the Cowboys out since they would have lost to both teams.
Ranking the remaining schedule
Oklahoma (Bailey)
1. Oklahoma State, Nov. 21
The Sooners have won five consecutive games against the Cowboys dating back to 2014. This may be the most complete OSU team that they’ve played during that timeframe, especially with Chuba Hubbard and Tylan Wallace.
2. At West Virginia, Nov. 28
The Mountaineers have never defeated the Sooners since they joined the Big 12 in 2012. But there have been some close games in Morgantown, including OU’s 59-56 victory in 2018.
3. Baylor, Dec. 5
This is a rematch of the 2019 Big 12 Championship game, but it’s been a tale of two teams heading in the opposite directions.
Oklahoma State (Bonner)
1. At Oklahoma, Nov. 21
Beating Oklahoma would put the Cowboys in good shape toward the conference championship and knock the Sooners out of any potential two-loss tie. However, the Cowboys haven’t beat OU since 2014 and only twice in the Gundy era.
2. At TCU, Dec. 5
The Horned Frogs lost by a touchdown to K-State and a field goal to Iowa State and beat Texas earlier this year. This game will not be a walk in the park for the Cowboys.
3. At Baylor, Dec. 12
Baylor came close to a potential upset over Iowa State last week and will try to play spoiler against the Cowboys.
4. Texas Tech, Nov. 28
Texas Tech has won two consecutive games against OSU and will try for a third straight win this year.
What position group has to play the best to win the rest of the season
Oklahoma (Bailey)
The Sooners need Spencer Rattler to continue to manage the offense efficiently and take what the defense gives him. While it’s OK to be aggressive, it’s important for the quarterback to take smart risks. He can’t throw across his body (which led to an interception against Kansas) and try not to absorb big hits from defenders, like he did during his touchdown run against the Jayhawks.
Oklahoma State (Bonner)
Oklahoma State needs its offensive line to get it going for its best chance to win out. Solid play from the O-line will impact all aspects of the offense. It will allow quarterback Spencer Sanders more time in the pocket, which will help prevent him from making costly mistakes. It will also open holes for the running game. A better offensive line makes for a better OSU offense which will give its defense the help it needs to keep winning games.
What’s at risk?
Oklahoma (Bailey)
The Sooners have advanced to three consecutive College Football Playoff appearances. While that doesn’t appear to be the case this season, winning a Big 12 title will be celebrated.
OU has won five straight league titles. In 2016 -- the only time the program didn’t make the CFP with Lincoln Riley calling plays -- the Sooners started 1-2 (just like this season) and won every game from that point to earn a Big 12 title.
OU has won 22 consecutive games in November. It has to increase that streak to 23 against the Cowboys to keep a pulse in the conference race.
Oklahoma State (Bonner)
Winning out the rest of the season would guarantee the Cowboys a shot at the Big 12 title. It would give Gundy a chance to win his second Big 12 Championship in his 16th season. His only Big 12 title was in 2011.
The Cowboys entered this year with national championship aspirations and missing out on the conference championship after returning nearly all of their key pieces would be a major letdown.
Beating Oklahoma has also been rare for the Cowboys. Getting OSU’s third win in 18 years would be a huge lift for its fan base.
