Bedlam 2020: Could Lee Corso's selection curse the Sooners? Plus Rece Davis gives a hint on his own prediction

This is the eighth time that GameDay has been to Norman and the first time since 2012 when the Sooners lost to Notre Dame.

This is the second time that Gameday has been to Norman for Bedlam and the seventh time overall. OU has won all six Bedlam meetings with the show present.

Rece Davis will anchor Saturday’s show. What does he think about this year’s rivalry game?

“As much as we look at the stats and look at the Oklahoma offense versus the Oklahoma State defense – certainly that is significant – I almost think about the other side with the issues Oklahoma State has had on an injury/health standpoint on the offensive line,” Davis said during a Friday afternoon Zoom call with reporters. “The fact that Oklahoma’s defense has sort of come around, their stats are good, they get a lot of pressure on the quarterback, Oklahoma State really hasn’t been able to run the ball nearly as effectively as we thought they might in the preseason. I almost feel like Oklahoma State’s offensive line is going to have to hold its own.

“As good as its defense has been, I don’t think they are going to shut down the Sooners. They are going to have to play well enough to let all of the explosive players that the Cowboys have to keep pace.”

Does he have a prediction?