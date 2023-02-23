Two Bed Bath & Beyond stores in Tulsa are among those that will be closing, according to a list recently released by the national retailer.

The local stores are in Tulsa Hills, 7410 S. Olympia Ave., and at 5352 E. Skelly Drive.

Other stores impacted in Oklahoma are in Norman and Moore.

Over the past several months, Bed Bath & Beyond has closed or is in the process of closing about 400 locations. All told, the company is reducing the number of Bed Bath & Beyond stores from 760 to about 360, with the company keeping its most profitable stores open in key markets. At its peak in 2017, the storied brand had 1,552 stores open.

The company, which is close to bankruptcy, has avoided Chapter 11 for now by completing a complex stock offering that will give it an immediate injection of $225 million in funds and a pledge for $800 million in the future to pay down its current debt load.