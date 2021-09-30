'Be curious': Parents need to understand how social media can affect a child's mental health, Tulsa experts say

Some parents can be authoritarian about social media, monitoring everything a child does online or even trying to keep teenagers offline entirely.
Others can be too permissive and pay no attention to what a kid is doing online or what effect social media might be having on a young person’s mental health.
“Neither approach is going to be helpful,” said Lauren Esselman, a family counselor at Youth Services of Tulsa's Broken Arrow office.
Heavy social media use can be linked to sleep disturbances, depression, risky sexual behavior, substance abuse and even suicide attempts, according to a presentation Thursday at the 2021 Zarrow Mental Health Symposium in Tulsa.
“It’s not going away,” Esselman said. “Young people are going to continue using it. The question is how can we encourage a more healthy engagement” with social media?
Nearly half of adolescent users see substance abuse on Tik-Tok, the most popular social media app for their age group, according to a survey that Esselman presented along with Mackenzie Jantsch, the family counseling coordinator at Youth Services of Tulsa.
And about one out of three adolescent Tik-Tok users see sexual content, with the same number encountering videos about self-harming or suicide, Esselman and Jantsch said.
Privacy settings and parental controls can reduce the harmful content that adolescents see online, but parents shouldn’t rely too much on the technology, Jantsch said.
“Kids are going to find ways around them,” she said.
Instead, talk to young people about what they’re seeing and doing online.
“Be curious,” she said. “If you see a kid laugh when they’re looking at their phone, or maybe grimace or looked shocked, ask them what’s going on.”
But in a curious — not judgmental — tone, she suggested.
Parents should also appreciate the potential benefits of social media for adolescents, including how it can help young people connect with peer groups, Jantsch said.
“Get on apps. Figure out how they work,” she suggested. “Understand them and see for yourself how people are using them.”
The three-day symposium will continue Friday, with all sessions being conducted virtually.