 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Baylor shuts down all football facilities

Baylor shuts down all football facilities

{{featured_button_text}}
Baylor football

Baylor shut down all football facilities. 

 Photo by WILLIAM WOTRING/The Dominion-Post via AP

Baylor University announced on Thursday that is closing its football facilities days before its supposed to host Oklahoma State.

The Bears still plan on playing the game.

“At this time and in the interest of our student-athletes, coaches, and staff, we have temporarily closed our football facility and are taking all possible precautions," athletic director Mack Rhoades said in a statement. "Our focus remains on playing the scheduled game with Oklahoma State at McLane Stadium on December 12."

The game was originally supposed to be played in October but was postponed to Saturday because of Baylor’s COVID-19 complications. Baylor did not specifically state what caused the shutdown this week.

Sam Khan Jr. of ESPN reported that Baylor’s most recent COVID-19 update on Dec. 7 included seven active cases of COVID-19 across all sports.

frank.bonner@tulsaworld.com

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Writer

I joined the Tulsa World as the Oklahoma State University sports writer in June 2019. I'm an Indiana native who attended graduate school at IUPUI after receiving my bachelor’s degree at Indiana University. Phone: 918-581-8387

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News