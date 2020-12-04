 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Baylor at No. 13 Oklahoma | A look at the matchups plus who wins the game

Baylor at No. 13 Oklahoma | A look at the matchups plus who wins the game

{{featured_button_text}}

Baylor at No. 13 Oklahoma

7 p.m. Saturday, Memorial Stadium, Norman

Need-to-know info

TV: FOX23

Radio: KMOD-97.5, KTBZ-1430

Online/streaming: TuneIn.com

Records: Baylor 2-5, 2-5 in Big 12; Oklahoma 6-2, 5-2

Last meeting: OU defeated Baylor 30-23 (OT) on Dec. 7, 2019 in the Big 12 Championship game in Arlington, Texas

All-time series: OU leads 27-3

Four downs

Top storyline

Who’s on the sideline?

Oklahoma waited until noon Friday to pronounce “Game On!” on its social media accounts. For the past week, there have been rumblings of whether the game would be played after last week’s game against West Virginia was postponed. The next question will be who is available, both on the field and on the sideline. Will OU have many absences due to COVID-19 issues? What about among coaches, which has led Bob Stoops to help with practice?

Key matchup

OU defense vs. Baylor offense

The Sooners’ body of work has been impressive during year two of the Alex Grinch era. The Sooners are third nationally in third-down percentage defense (27.1%), fifth in sacks per game (3.8) and seventh in rushing defense (96.0 yards). The key will be setting the tone early against a Baylor offense that’s struggled running the ball (102.6 yards per game) and forcing the Bears to be one-dimensional.

Player to watch

DE Ronnie Perkins

Baylor coach Dave Aranda pointed out that OU’s defense can basically be labeled pre-Perkins and post-Perkins. The junior has been dominant since returning a month ago against Texas Tech. He had 6.5 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks in the past three games. That rate would have him leading the Big 12 in both categories (17.3 and 9.3) if he had played all eight games. The current Big 12 leaders have 14.0 TFLs and 7.5 sacks.

Who wins and why?

Too much for Baylor to handle

From Guerin Emig: Baylor's walk-off win over Kansas State last week shows the Bears haven't quit. That's a credit to coach Dave Aranda and quarterback Charlie Brewer. They'll fight OU Saturday night. They just don't have the firepower to win.

Sooners 37, Bears 20

eric.bailey@tulsaworld.com

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News