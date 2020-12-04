Baylor at No. 13 Oklahoma | A look at the matchups plus who wins the game

Baylor at No. 13 Oklahoma
7 p.m. Saturday, Memorial Stadium, Norman
Need-to-know info
TV: FOX23
Radio: KMOD-97.5, KTBZ-1430
Online/streaming: TuneIn.com
Records: Baylor 2-5, 2-5 in Big 12; Oklahoma 6-2, 5-2
Last meeting: OU defeated Baylor 30-23 (OT) on Dec. 7, 2019 in the Big 12 Championship game in Arlington, Texas
All-time series: OU leads 27-3
Four downs
Top storyline
Who’s on the sideline?
Oklahoma waited until noon Friday to pronounce “Game On!” on its social media accounts. For the past week, there have been rumblings of whether the game would be played after last week’s game against West Virginia was postponed. The next question will be who is available, both on the field and on the sideline. Will OU have many absences due to COVID-19 issues? What about among coaches, which has led Bob Stoops to help with practice?
Key matchup
OU defense vs. Baylor offense
The Sooners’ body of work has been impressive during year two of the Alex Grinch era. The Sooners are third nationally in third-down percentage defense (27.1%), fifth in sacks per game (3.8) and seventh in rushing defense (96.0 yards). The key will be setting the tone early against a Baylor offense that’s struggled running the ball (102.6 yards per game) and forcing the Bears to be one-dimensional.
Player to watch
DE Ronnie Perkins
Baylor coach Dave Aranda pointed out that OU’s defense can basically be labeled pre-Perkins and post-Perkins. The junior has been dominant since returning a month ago against Texas Tech. He had 6.5 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks in the past three games. That rate would have him leading the Big 12 in both categories (17.3 and 9.3) if he had played all eight games. The current Big 12 leaders have 14.0 TFLs and 7.5 sacks.
Who wins and why?
Too much for Baylor to handle
From Guerin Emig: Baylor's walk-off win over Kansas State last week shows the Bears haven't quit. That's a credit to coach Dave Aranda and quarterback Charlie Brewer. They'll fight OU Saturday night. They just don't have the firepower to win.
Sooners 37, Bears 20
