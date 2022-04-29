Bathroom access for transgender students added to legislation, subject of state education board squabble

OKLAHOMA CITY — The national culture-war issue of school bathroom access for transgender youth popped up on two fronts in Oklahoma’s capital on Thursday.

The State House of Representatives’ ruling Republicans on Thursday morning rammed through legislation mandating segregated school restrooms based on “biological sex,” except for single-user undesignated toilets. It next heads to the Senate for consideration.

Also on Thursday morning, it was revealed in a public meeting that some of Gov. Kevin Stitt’s appointed members of the Oklahoma State Board of Education had tried but failed to have an item added to the agenda so they could vote on adopting emergency rules governing local school districts’ bathroom policies.

Amid controversies in other states, Ryan Walters, a 2022 candidate for state superintendent and Stitt’s appointed secretary of education since 2020, has made an issue over the last month of a Stillwater Public Schools policy adopted in 2015 that permits students to use whichever bathroom corresponds to their gender identity.

Walters has issued public letters and corresponding press releases demanding action from the local board of education and, most recently, the state Board of Education, which has State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister as chair and six Stitt appointees. His social media accounts even touted his recent appearance on Glenn Beck’s national radio show speaking about the issue.

Attorney General John O’Connor, who was also appointed by Stitt, has also weighed in, urging the Oklahoma Legislature to pass legislation to restrict school bathroom access according to biological sex.

GOP politicians in Oklahoma have joined a national movement in many states to impose new restrictions on abortion and LGBTQ rights.

Already this session, the governor has signed into law bills prohibiting transgender participation in women’s sports and the issuance of birth certificates for nonbinary individuals, who identify as neither female nor male.

The legislation urged by O’Connor in Oklahoma arrived Thursday morning in the form of an untimely floor amendment filed Wednesday evening.

Senate Bill 615 was brought to the House floor amid a tumultuous first hour of the House’s morning session and passed with very little discussion and no debate, and with many Democrats having left the floor a few minutes earlier in protest of what they considered high-handed tactics by the majority.

The bill already targeted gender-related instruction and counseling, and was amended by Rep. Kevin West, R-Moore, to include a ban on transgender toilets, with a 5% reduction in state funding for districts that do not adopt the policy laid out in the legislation.

As amended, the bill defines “biological sex” as “male or female, as identified at birth” and says “Public schools, and public charter schools, that serve enrolled students in prekindergarten through twelfth grades, shall designate restrooms and changing facilities, that are intended to accommodate multiple individuals, as follows:

1. For the exclusive use of the male sex; or

2. For the exclusive use of the female sex.”

The bill goes on to say individuals not using their assigned toilet must be punished, but does not specify the punishment.

In a related vein, Republicans pushed through a floor amendment to SB 503 that changed it from a bill about common education social studies curriculum to a sort of finger wag at the state’s colleges and universities about gender diversity training.

In a state office building nearby, two of Stitt’s appointees on the Oklahoma State Board of Education — Jennifer Monies and Trent Smith — made an extraordinary move by signing up to speak during the public comments portion of their own monthly meeting to raise the issue of why they had been prevented from adding an item related to the issue to Thursday’s agenda.

Monies slammed Hofmeister for “refusing to add new business on to this meeting (agenda) despite multiple requests to do so, despite the fact that it is common practice that new business be added to a meeting.

“It is something that has bothered me for a very long time,” Monies added. “I think that the public deserves to know how this agenda is formed.”

Smith said he was frustrated because “We are not allowed to meet together or talk together in groups of two to three, but we can’t get together in a majority to call a special meeting.”

Hofmeister told them: “The law does speak to how you establish an agenda item. This is the way it’s supposed to work.”

When asked afterward whether she had blocked board members’ requests, Hofmeister told the Tulsa World she had only received a request from Smith and her office was never contacted by Monies.

The state Department of Education’s spokeswoman provided emails showing Smith’s request, Hofmeister’s response explaining her legal reasons for declining the request including the fact that on Saturday, Hofmeister formally requested a binding legal opinion from O’Connor’s office on students’ bathroom access and whether local school boards have the authority to decide their own bathroom policies.

After Thursday’s state Board of Education meeting, Hofmeister told the Tulsa World: “As chair, I was protecting the board from taking action that would be outside the scope of their authority. The statutory deadline for all state rules is April 1st. Anything after that would have to be an emergency, and you have to meet statutory requirements for what constitutes an emergency. There is no emergency.”

She was referring to the fact that Stillwater school officials have received no reports of behavioral concerns related to the district policy in the six-plus years since it was adopted.

Video: State Board of Education members criticize Superintendent Joy Hofmeister.

Andrea Eger
Staff Writer
I'm a projects reporter, examining key education topics and other local issues. Since joining the Tulsa World in 1999, I have been a three-time winner of Oklahoma's top award for investigative reporting by an individual.
Phone: 918-581-8470