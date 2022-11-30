Bat found in Tulsa County, eastern Oklahoma, placed on endangered list

A medium-sized bat found in Tulsa County and eastern Oklahoma has been put on the endangered species list by the federal government.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service this week announced a final rule to reclassify the northern long-eared bat as endangered under the Endangered Species Act.

The bat, listed as threatened in 2015, now faces extinction due to range-wide impacts of white-nose syndrome, a deadly disease affecting hibernating bats across North America. The rule takes effect Jan. 30.

The growing extinction crisis highlights the importance of the Endangered Species Act and efforts to conserve species before declines become irreversible, the Fish and Wildlife Service said.

“This listing is an alarm bell and a call to action,” U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Director Martha Williams said in a statement.

“White-nose syndrome is decimating cave-dwelling bat species like the northern long-eared bat at unprecedented rates. The service is deeply committed to working with partners on a balanced approach that reduces the impacts of disease and protects the survivors to recover northern long-eared bat populations,” she said.

Bats are critical to healthy, functioning natural areas and contribute at least $3 billion annually to the U.S. agriculture economy through pest control and pollination, the agency said.

The northern long-eared bat is found in 37 states in the eastern and north-central United States, the District of Columbia, and all Canadian provinces from the Atlantic Coast west to the southern Northwest Territories and eastern British Columbia.

In Oklahoma, its range includes Tulsa, Okmulgee and Washington counties, as well as counties east and southeast, into Arkansas and Missouri.

The bats mostly spend winters hibernating in caves and abandoned mines. During summers, northern long-eared bats roost alone or in small colonies under bark or in cavities or crevices of both live and dead trees. They emerge at dusk to fly primarily through the understory of forested areas, feeding on insects.

White-nose syndrome, the disease driving their decline, is caused by the growth of a fungus that sometimes looks like white fuzz on bats' muzzles and wings.

The fungus thrives in cold, dark, damp places and infects bats during hibernation. Affected bats wake up more frequently, which often results in dehydration and starvation before spring arrives.

Bats are the only species of wildlife known to be affected by white-nose syndrome, which has been confirmed in 38 states and eight Canadian provinces.

White-nose syndrome has spread across nearly 80% of the species’ entire range and is expected to affect 100% of the species’ range by the end of the decade.

Data indicate white-nose syndrome has caused estimated declines of 97% to 100% in affected northern long-eared bat populations.

The change in the species’ status comes after an in-depth review found that the northern long-eared bat continues to decline and now meets the definition of an endangered species under the Endangered Species Act.

Featured video: Drone pilots capture fall foliage across the U.S.