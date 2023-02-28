The Bassmaster Classic is returning to Tulsa.

After successfully hosting the event in 2013 and 2016, the top bass fishing tournament in the world, considered the “Super Bowl of bass fishing,” will be back in northeast Oklahoma in 2024, with the fishing taking place at Grand Lake in Grove and with the BOK Center in downtown Tulsa serving as the tournament’s headquarters.

Fish weigh-ins will take place at the BOK Center, and the Cox Business Convention Center will house the Classic Outdoors Expo that often showcases new products and technology in fishing and outdoors recreation. The tournament will take place March 22-24, 2024.

On hand to make the announcement Tuesday morning at the BOK Center was B.A.S.S. CEO Chase Anderson, along with Oklahoma Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell and Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum.

"We couldn't be more excited to be headed back to a city and fishery that already hold a special place in Classic history and is such an important area to the fishing community," Anderson said.

"This is a big deal for the state of Oklahoma," Pinnell said. "It is a wonderful opportunity to showcase Oklahoma as a premier fishing destination."

Also on hand at the press conference were top anglers from Oklahoma, including defending Bassmaster Classic champion Jason Christie, who finished second at the 2016 Classic here, as well as Bradley Hallman and tour pro tour rookie John Soukup.

Additionally, Renee McKenney (senior vice president of the Tulsa Regional Chamber and president of Tulsa Regional Tourism) and Bryan Crowe (vice president and general manager of BOK Center and Cox Business Convention Center) were also present for the announcement.

The Bassmaster Classic this year will be held on March 24-26 in Knoxville, Tennessee.

This story will be updated. Check tulsaworld.com for more.

February 2016 video: Grand Lake conditions checked before Bassmaster Classic

Throwback Tulsa: The 2013 Bassmaster Classic