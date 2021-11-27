Bartlesville woman, 45, killed in crash late Friday on U.S. 75 near Ramona

A Bartlesville woman was killed late Friday in a collision involving multiple vehicles on U.S. 75 in Washington County.

Troopers said the details of the crash and cause of the collision remain under investigation. Troopers responded just before 8 p.m. Friday to the scene about six miles south of Ramona.

A passenger in one of the vehicles, 45-year-old Emily Hood, was transported from the scene and pronounced dead at an area hospital, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol report.

The 33-year-old driver of the other vehicle was treated and released at another area hospital.

Three other passengers in Hood's vehicle, two of them under age 18, were treated and released at a local hospital, as well as the 47-year-old driver.

According to the preliminary crash report, the condition of both drivers remains under investigation. It is unknown whether seatbelts were in use by all involved; troopers reported no one was ejected in the crash.