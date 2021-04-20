Bartlesville man killed in U.S. 75 crash

A Bartlesville man was killed in a crash along U.S. 75 on Monday, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.

Scotty Hazelwood, 56, suffered what were described as massive injuries in a two-vehicle crash near West 4000 Road west of Vera about 7:40 p.m., troopers reported. He was pronounced dead while being flown to a Tulsa hospital.

Troopers don't yet know exactly what happened in the crash but reported that three men in the other involved vehicle, two of whom were 29 and a third who was 28, were uninjured. They were of Ramona, Vera and Collinsville, respectively.

Hazelwood was driving a 2002 Volkswagen Golf and the Ramona man was driving a 2000 Ford F350, according to the report.

Troopers reported that seatbelts were equipped in both vehicles, but whether they were in use, as well as the cause of the collision, remains under investigation.

