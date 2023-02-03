A Bartlesville man was killed Thursday afternoon after his truck collided with a semi-truck in Osage County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Joseph Harris, 60, was driving south on Oklahoma 123 around 2:29 p.m. when his Ford F-250 pickup hit the back of a semi-truck as it slowed down to turn onto County Road 2712, an OHP report reads.

The pickup had failed to slow down as the semi-truck was turning, causing the accident, the report states.

After the collision, the semi-truck unknowingly dragged the pickup with it as it pulled over onto the county road, the report continues.

Harris was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of crash and was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead from multiple injuries, the report states.

The driver of the semi-truck was not injured in the collision, troopers reported.