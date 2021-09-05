 Skip to main content
Bartlesville man apparently struck, killed by vehicle on U.S. 75
Bartlesville man apparently struck, killed by vehicle on U.S. 75

  • Updated
A Bartlesville man was killed after apparently being struck by a vehicle on U.S. 75, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported Sunday.

The 58-year-old man, whose name was not released, was found Sunday and pronounced dead on the highway at 4100 Road, about seven miles south of Ramona in Washington County, troopers said.

The time of the collision was unknown, and details of the incident, including a description of the vehicle that apparently struck the man, were under investigation, the OHP said.

