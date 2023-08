A Barnsdall man died Tuesday evening after a single-vehicle crash between Sperry and Skiatook, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.

Bennie Bruce Conley, 70, was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at a Tulsa hospital after the crash occurred on Cincinnati Avenue near 123rd Street North just after 7:30 p.m., the OHP reported.

Troopers said his 2004 BMW 325 sedan was northbound when it ran off the left side of the road and struck a pole.

Conley had been wearing a seat belt, the OHP reported.