BAPS to open new Vanguard Academy focusing on STEM

BAPS to open new Vanguard Academy focusing on STEM

BA Innovation Center (copy)

Vanguard Academy Director Jason Jedamski, shown here at a topping-off ceremony in August, says he has been reaching out to students and families across the Broken Arrow district to explain the new high school option.

 TULSA WORLD FILE

BROKEN ARROW — Broken Arrow students will soon have an additional high school option.

With an emphasis on science, technology, engineering and mathematics, Broken Arrow Public Schools’ Vanguard Academy is scheduled to open this fall at 3000 S. Albany for students in grades 9-12

Incoming freshmen and sophomores will be able to choose between one of two full-time interdisciplinary programs offered at the site. For the 2021-2022 school year, individual electives will be available to upperclassmen, including classes on renewable energy and drone technology. Aside from some of the electives, none of the school’s courses will focus on a single subject.

One option, XPO, is project-learning based, while the other option, BAd Lab, or Broken Arrow Design Lab, relies on a design-based approach.

With a holistic approach to academics that focuses on growth and concept mastery rather than test scores and letter grades, the campus’ curriculum will make regular use of labs, a makerspace, workshops and outdoor classrooms as part of the learning process.

“For example, say there’s a science project where they’re assigned to create an alien and talk about its atmosphere and the adaptations they’ve had to make to survive,” Vanguard Academy Director Jason Jedamski said. “They wouldn’t just write about it. They might make the alien using a 3D printer or sew it. One of our goals is to have a place where kids can demonstrate their learning in creative ways.”

The new school will also have animal pens and show barns for those students pursuing careers in agricultural production, agribusiness and other agricultural-related occupations. Plans are underway for an on-campus farmers’ market that will feature student-grown and student-raised products while incorporating economics lessons.

Vanguard Academy students will also have the option to participate in athletics and fine arts at Broken Arrow High School.

As an application-based program, Jedamski said he has had to reach out to students and families across the district to explain the difference between the Vanguard Academy and Broken Arrow High School.

“There has been a little bit of apprehension from some families, as this is not a traditional approach,” he said. “If you’re my age, you went to a traditional school. However, once we start talking about the specific details, it helps. This is an opportunity for students to grow in different ways and potentially impact the world.”

Video: Broken Arrow’s Hillside Drive reopens.

lenzy.krehbiel-burton@tulsaworld.com

