BAPS to open new Vanguard Academy focusing on STEM

BROKEN ARROW — Broken Arrow students will soon have an additional high school option.

With an emphasis on science, technology, engineering and mathematics, Broken Arrow Public Schools’ Vanguard Academy is scheduled to open this fall at 3000 S. Albany for students in grades 9-12

Incoming freshmen and sophomores will be able to choose between one of two full-time interdisciplinary programs offered at the site. For the 2021-2022 school year, individual electives will be available to upperclassmen, including classes on renewable energy and drone technology. Aside from some of the electives, none of the school’s courses will focus on a single subject.

One option, XPO, is project-learning based, while the other option, BAd Lab, or Broken Arrow Design Lab, relies on a design-based approach.

With a holistic approach to academics that focuses on growth and concept mastery rather than test scores and letter grades, the campus’ curriculum will make regular use of labs, a makerspace, workshops and outdoor classrooms as part of the learning process.