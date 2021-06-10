Bankruptcy court OKs Jazz Hall sale to Tulsan's firm: 'The only game in town'

A federal bankruptcy court on Thursday approved the sale of the Oklahoma Jazz Hall of Fame to a firm established by local businessman James Moore.

The $200,000 offer from The Jazz Foundation, LLC, was one of only two bids submitted to the bankruptcy trustee in the case and was the only bid designated as a “qualified bid” for the U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Northern District of Oklahoma, to consider.

Revenue from the sale will be used to pay approximately $46,000 to various entities owed under the Jazz Hall’s lease with TCIA. Moore's group also is committing $2 million in improvements and to help ensure the financial sustainability of the Jazz Hall going forward, according to evidence presented Thursday in a court hearing held via telephone.

The closing on the sale is expected to take place by the end of June.

Attorney Stephen Moriarty, who has served as trustee during the bidding process for the Jazz Hall, called Moore's group "the only game in town to keep the hall viable in that space."

Moriarty presented evidence that interested parties included Tiffany Crutcher, Dewey Bartlett and the American Theatre Company, though none submitted bids. A $0 bid from the Maxine Horner Family Foundation was dismissed.