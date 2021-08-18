'Balancing the nerves and the joy': Suburban districts head back to school

“It feels a little sticky,” Glaze said. “We want to be a welcoming environment. However, we also want to be conscientious of the safety and security of our campus and minimize the number of people gathering inside the buildings that could lead to spreading from someone who is shedding the virus.”

Meanwhile, to the east, Bixby Public Schools welcomed half of its students back on campus on Wednesday morning. The other half of the district’s students were in school on Monday and Tuesday. The two cohorts will come together on Friday.

The district did something similar last year, with groups on campus for a week at a time. Bixby Superintendent Rob Miller said the district decided to do it again this year in part to help ease the transition back into the classroom, but also to help prepare in case of a sudden shift in instruction modes due to the pandemic.

“We saw some benefits from having two days with just half of our students,” Miller said. “Not only does it help the teachers build relationships in those first couple of days, it helps the teachers get the students familiar with our technology in case we have to go to distance learning.”