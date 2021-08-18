'Balancing the nerves and the joy': Suburban districts head back to school

Even principals get nervous on the first day of school.
Just ask Ryan Glaze, the principal at Jenks East Elementary School.
“Last year we didn’t have a typical first day of school,” he said. “Now that we’re back to more of a typical first day of school, there’s an elevated sense of anxiety but also an elevated sense of excitement. We’re balancing the nerves and the joy of the first day of school — the kids and the adults both.”
Jenks Public Schools was one of several districts and charter schools around the Tulsa area to start the school year Wednesday, along with Berryhill, Broken Arrow, Deborah Brown Community School, Mannford, Oologah-Talala, Union and the upper grades at Tulsa Legacy Charter School.
Last year, Jenks was among the local districts that started the semester entirely in distance learning due to COVID-19 transmission rates in Tulsa County. This year, the district is one of several that is at least partially limiting visitor access to inside its buildings as part of its mitigation efforts.
Rather than walk their children into class Wednesday morning, Jenks East Elementary parents had to say their good-byes at the bus stop or in the double-wide drop-off line that wrapped around a parking lot and spilled out onto 91st Street.
“It feels a little sticky,” Glaze said. “We want to be a welcoming environment. However, we also want to be conscientious of the safety and security of our campus and minimize the number of people gathering inside the buildings that could lead to spreading from someone who is shedding the virus.”
Meanwhile, to the east, Bixby Public Schools welcomed half of its students back on campus on Wednesday morning. The other half of the district’s students were in school on Monday and Tuesday. The two cohorts will come together on Friday.
The district did something similar last year, with groups on campus for a week at a time. Bixby Superintendent Rob Miller said the district decided to do it again this year in part to help ease the transition back into the classroom, but also to help prepare in case of a sudden shift in instruction modes due to the pandemic.
“We saw some benefits from having two days with just half of our students,” Miller said. “Not only does it help the teachers build relationships in those first couple of days, it helps the teachers get the students familiar with our technology in case we have to go to distance learning.”
However, with districts’ options limited under state law, those mitigation plans and preparations for potentially switching to distance learning are not enough to allay the concerns of many parents and students as the school year starts amid rising case numbers. As of Wednesday, every ZIP code in Tulsa County is classified by the Tulsa Health Department as being at high, severe or extremely severe risk for spreading COVID-19.
A COVID-19 survivor, Lori May is a registered nurse and the mother of a student at Jenks East Intermediate School and a student at Jenks Middle School. Her two children participated in the district’s distance learning program, Trojan Connect, in 2020-2021, but struggled with it.
“Sadly, we felt like we had no choice but to go in-person this year,” she said, noting that her son has been particularly anxious about social distancing during meal times.
Those concerns are also shared by the Boughner family. Marissa Boughner is a senior at Jenks High School. She and her sister Abbey, a freshman, are both vaccinated against COVID-19 and wore masks to school on Wednesday.
The girls opted not to enroll in Jenks’ virtual option because they would not be able to take honors or Advanced Placement classes online.
Their younger brother, who is not old enough to be vaccinated, was not able to get a spot in the district’s virtual option and is transferring to a private school in an attempt to minimize his exposure.
With few classmates masking up and limited social distancing observed both in the hallways and in several of their classes, the two girls said their first day of school was an anxious one.
“It’s frankly terrifying,” Marissa said. “It’s like everything’s back to normal, even though we’re going through a surge right now.”
Video: Tulsa Health Department's executive director gives a COVID-19 update as schools prepare to open.