'Back where we belong': Public defender's office returns to courthouse

After a 25-year hiatus, the Tulsa County Public Defender’s Office is back under the roof of the Tulsa County Courthouse, where many interested parties, as well as state statute, say it should be.

The move is part of the second phase of Tulsa County’s effort to better organize and more efficiently house several county offices, which began with the finalized $11 million purchase of the former CommunityCare building across the street from the courthouse in 2017.

After about $12 million worth of renovations, that building at 218 W. Sixth St. became Tulsa County HQ. It now holds about 400 employees, including many from offices that moved over from the courthouse, such as the Board of County Commissioners, the County Assessor, Clerk and Treasurer.

Their departure freed up space for the Public Defender’s Office to return, a move commissioners expect to bring the office to parity with prosecutors.

Tulsa County Commissioner Karen Keith said the disparity between the space afforded to the Tulsa County District Attorney’s Office — at the top of the courthouse — and the space given to the Public Defender’s Office — a rented portion of a building down the street — had always bothered her.

“I just thought, wow, we’ve got that backwards,” she said.

The Public Defender’s Office was originally housed at the courthouse, but it grew so that employees were eventually working out of coat closets, Chief Public Defender Corbin Brewster said. The office moved in 1997 to the Pythian Building on the corner of Fifth Street and Boulder Avenue.

They were happy with the space then, Brewster said, but the distance caused undue obstacles for clients.

Anyone who has spent a considerable amount of time at the courthouse has likely been approached by a stranger asking to be pointed toward the Public Defender’s Office. For years, the answer included notes on maneuvering out of the courthouse, trekking up a couple of blocks of downtown streets and around a corner.

Now, the office is down the hall.

Although their space on the third floor is smaller than what they experienced at the Pythian by several thousand square feet, Brewster said GH2 Architects was diligent in building out the new space efficiently. Plus, thanks to the move, Tulsa County residents are saving $292,000 a year in rent, according to information provided by the county.

But the distance is the main difference that marks a new era for the office, Brewster said.

“I think it will be transformative in terms of the access of our clients to our office, the access to the courts; the convenience of being accessible, being available to be in court if we need to be,” Brewster said. “I’m excited to try jury trials from this office. We tried one this week to an acquittal and I think half our office were in the gallery watching parts of that trial because it was so easy to go and support and be there for the attorneys who are in trial.”

The acquitted client? He had been jailed awaiting his day in court for about 18 months, and after less than two hours of jury deliberation affirmed his innocence, Brewster said defenders walked him to their new conference room, gave him clothing, hygiene products and a direct ride to social services to assist in his re-entry to the free world.

The courthouse is now a one-stop shop for the justice system’s most vulnerable, giving out-of-custody clients easier access to their attorneys, court services and alternative courts, Keith said.

“I just feel like it’s such a big win for citizens of Tulsa County and our judicial system,” Keith said. “We all knew we could do this better, and now we can, and we are.”

