Back to school amid a COVID surge: schools, universities contending with new limits on mask mandates

With the end of summer break only weeks away, state education and state and local public health officials are offering up their two cents about what schools and parents ought to do for students amid yet another COVID surge and new legal constraints on requiring indoor mask wearing.
The Oklahoma State Department of Education and Oklahoma State Department of Health on Monday jointly issued new guidance for “Preventing COVID-19 in Schools and Higher Education,” which encourages the “universal and correct use of masks,” physical distancing and/or cohort grouping of students and staff, contact tracing and recommending vaccination for all eligible staff and students.
That document came out the same day as the American Academy of Pediatrics issued updated guidance urging masking indoors for all students ages 2 and up and all school staff, regardless of vaccination status, when schools return for their fall semester beginning next month.
But Oklahoma is among a growing number of states with new legal constraints on school leaders’ ability to require vaccination or to arbitrarily impose mask mandates.
Forbidding mask mandates in schools is particularly outrageous to medical community leaders because children under 12 are not yet eligible for vaccines and because of low vaccination rates even among children 12 and up who are currently eligible for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.
At a Tuesday afternoon news conference, Dr. Mary Clarke, a medical doctor specializing in family medicine in Stillwater and president of the Oklahoma State Medical Association, which counts 4,000 current physicians and medical students as members, said masking is an absolute necessity until vaccination rates improve significantly.
She noted the rapid spread of the more contagious delta variant and sharp upticks in hospitalizations.
“We’re a little bit stuck between a rock and a hard place, knowing that our current legislature is against either of those (also referring to schools requiring vaccination) and our governor’s office is against those. So, we’re kind of butting heads a little bit on this, but we would love to see one message: 'Get vaccinated, wear a mask,'” Clarke said.
“It’s unfortunate that we know what is going to happen, we know how to prevent it, and yet we don’t have the ability for people to say anything and do anything about it right now.”
Clarke was referring to Senate Bill 658, which was signed into law by Gov. Kevin Stitt in late May. It prohibits schools, colleges and universities from requiring vaccination against COVID 19 and limits their abilities to mandate mask-wearing except when under a state of emergency declared by the governor and after consultation with the local health department.
Any such mask mandate would also have to be reconsidered at every regularly scheduled school board or higher education regents meeting.
In the meantime, district administrators across the state are beginning to update their plans for another pandemic school year.
“Of course, there is a lot of concern with the delta variant,” said Chris Payne, a spokesman for Tulsa’s Union Public Schools. “We are trying to figure out how to navigate this.”
Union’s administrators will be consulting with local health department leaders before bringing their plan to the school board before the start of school in August, Payne said.