Back to school amid a COVID surge: schools, universities contending with new limits on mask mandates

Forbidding mask mandates in schools is particularly outrageous to medical community leaders because children under 12 are not yet eligible for vaccines and because of low vaccination rates even among children 12 and up who are currently eligible for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

At a Tuesday afternoon news conference, Dr. Mary Clarke, a medical doctor specializing in family medicine in Stillwater and president of the Oklahoma State Medical Association, which counts 4,000 current physicians and medical students as members, said masking is an absolute necessity until vaccination rates improve significantly.

She noted the rapid spread of the more contagious delta variant and sharp upticks in hospitalizations.

“We’re a little bit stuck between a rock and a hard place, knowing that our current legislature is against either of those (also referring to schools requiring vaccination) and our governor’s office is against those. So, we’re kind of butting heads a little bit on this, but we would love to see one message: 'Get vaccinated, wear a mask,'” Clarke said.

“It’s unfortunate that we know what is going to happen, we know how to prevent it, and yet we don’t have the ability for people to say anything and do anything about it right now.”