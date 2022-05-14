Baby formula shortage: One woman's quest to secure food for her infants

After Allie Hodges’ twin girls were born premature in early March, the hospital sent them home with about a week's supply of baby formula made especially for preemies.

Hodges said for a few weeks after the twins were sent home, she was able to purchase more of the special formula with relative ease after the hospital-provided supply ran out.

Life went on for the Hodges — after all, twins Baylor and Camryn were the family’s baby No. 6 and No. 7.

It was “not our first rodeo at having kids and feeding kids,” the Tulsa mother said.

Life changed in early April for the Hodges while they were on an out-of-town trip to watch their older boys play travel baseball.

Hodges said the family had driven about 30 minutes after leaving a hotel when they realized they had left their infant formula at the hotel.

The family opted not to return to the hotel to retrieve the formula, she said. After all, they were in the Bentonville, Arkansas, area where there were drug stores and Wal-Mart Neighborhood Markets on almost every corner, she said.

“I didn’t think it was a big deal,” Hodges said, figuring they could find the formula in any store.

“So I went into one, and the shelves were really empty,” Hodges said.

About six weeks prior, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration warned parents not to use certain baby formula products made at Abbott Nutrition’s Sturgis, Michigan, facility. Contaminated formula was believed to have sickened five infants, two of whom died.

The Michigan plant subsequently closed after voluntarily recalling about 50 product lines, leading to what some say is a nationwide shortage of baby formula.

After Hodges said she couldn’t find any of the preemie formula she had been using, she said she started looking on her phone at other locations.

“I just couldn’t find it anywhere,” Hodges said.

Out of options, she said they opted to switch to whatever was available at the time.

“I had to feed them something,” Hodges said. “And it was a disaster. Their stomachs hurt, and they cried all night."

After getting back to Tulsa, Hodges said she was able to find the formula, but it was a challenge.

“It was harder to find, and I was having to kind of scavenge for it, but you could find it if you looked closely,” Hodges said.

Since then, Hodges has moved both daughters to a hypoallergenic formula after one developed issues when she abruptly switched from the preemie formula in Arkansas.

Hodge’s life now includes waking up in the middle of the night not just to feed her infants, but to also search for their food.

“It’s been stressful,” Hodges said. “I’m up in the middle of the night, looking on my phone at Target, Walgreens, CVS, Walmart, to try to see if they have gotten any stock in overnight that I can purchase and do a mobile pickup order.”

Now as stores begin to ration purchases, Hodges said she has enlisted friends and family members in other states to look for formula.

“So, I have people all over looking — Washington, California, Florida, Texas,” Hodges said. “We’ve had some shipped from Texas and Arizona.”

Meanwhile, the price of formula, if you can find it, continues to increase, she said.

“I’ll use whatever I can find, honestly,” Hodges said. “Last night at 2 a.m., Amazon had 12 of the ready-made bottles of the Nutramigen.”

She said she paid $100 for 12 bottles of the formula, shipped through Amazon.

One bottle lasts half a day, she said.

Hodges said she is now weighing whether to make her own formula or to try to purchase some in Europe.

She said she made formula for their fourth son.

“But it was quite a task, especially storing it was hard,” she said. “I would order from Europe before I would make my own.”

Hodges took to Facebook Friday to explain how the formula shortage has affected her family and to call others to take action, urging others to contact their representatives in Congress to let them know the need for answers.

“As a mom going through this and being in such a desperate situation, I feel like we deserve some answers,” Hodges said.

Abbott said this week that it hopes to have its Michigan plant up and running again in about two weeks.

After that, it would take about six to eight weeks before the product is in stores.

