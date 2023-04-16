Broken Arrow police on Sunday night were investigating after one person was killed and two people were injured in a shooting in a neighborhood just east of U.S. 169.

Police in a social media post said the shooting occurred about 4 p.m. and the victims were two females and one male.

“We can confirm the male victim from this shooting is deceased,” BA police said in an updated social media post Sunday night.

The shooting occurred in a neighborhood southeast of 61st (Albany) St. and Garnett Road.

KOTV reported one victim was treated at the scene and two others were hospitalized.

“We are following up on leads at this time,” BAPD said in a social media post.