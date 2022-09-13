 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BA campuses hosting scale solar system model

Solar system

A marker outside Creekwood Elementary School denotes where the asteroid belt would be in a 1-to-10 billion scale model of the solar system. Organizers and municipal leaders officially cut the ribbons on the 2,000 foot long model Tuesday afternoon. 

 Lenzy Krehbiel-Burton

BROKEN ARROW — Instead of waiting for the Artemis launch later this month, Broken Arrow residents can go stand outside Creekwood Elementary School if they want to visit the moon.

Joined by municipal leaders and officials with Broken Arrow Public Schools, a group of retired and current teachers formally unveiled a scale model of the solar system Tuesday along Albany Street as part of the National Center for Earth and Space Science Education’s Voyage National Program.

The exhibit is built to a 1-to-10-billion scale of the solar system, with the walkway extending about 2,000 feet from its entry point near the sun to the exit just beyond Pluto. Along with scale models of the planets, sun and asteroid belt, Voyage exhibits include information storyboards with QR codes to further educate visitors about astronomy.

Broken Arrow’s model stretches east along Albany Street, with the sun, represented by a grapefruit-sized golden sphere, at the western edge of Creekwood’s campus and Pluto outside Broken Arrow High School.

Voyage’s original model was installed on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., in October 2001. Similar models are already in place in five other cities across the country, including Kansas City, Missouri; Houston; Boulder, Colorado; and Corpus Christi, Texas. However, Broken Arrow’s model has one distinct feature that the others can’t claim.

“We are the only community to have this paid for entirely with grassroots funding,” planning committee member Steve Cowen said. “Everyone else had at least one corporate or university sponsor.”

For Matt Montgomery, Tuesday’s ribbon cutting carried some extra meaning. His mother, retired BAPS teacher Sandy Montgomery, was one of the project’s organizers. She died in May and one of the planets, Jupiter, is named in her honor.

“This was her passion,” he said. “She got a lot of her joy and juice with the people she worked with … and a lot of inspiration from them that helped drive her. This was very important to her. She also loved kids so this is a fitting end to her not being here. She wanted to see the end of this … but it is still good that this is happening. She’d be very happy.”

lenzy.krehbiel-burton@tulsaworld.com

