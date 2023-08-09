Tim Stanley Tulsa World Staff Writer Follow Tim Stanley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

A Mexican immigrant limited by her language and reading skills, Jesse Guardiola’s mother was up front about what she could offer him.

“She told me, ‘I can’t help you with your homework. But what I can do is pray for you,’” he said.

“Of course, as a kid back then I’m thinking, ‘Oh, great. That’s not what I really need.’”

Many years later, though, Guardiola found himself thinking back on his mother’s prayers after he learned that he’d been approved to become a police officer.

The next step in an unlikely journey, the timing couldn’t have been more meaningful, he said.

He got the official word on his mother’s birthday.

“That still gives me chills,” said Guardiola, who was at the beginning of what was to be a long and distinguished career in law enforcement.

A former Officer of the Year, Guardiola retired recently after 26 years with the Tulsa Police Department.

Next up, he hopes to build on what he started there.

As the Tulsa Area United Way’s first vice president of community and client relations, Guardiola will continue what has become his life’s work, he said — building bridges with marginalized communities.

“It’s a heavy lift, but I couldn’t be more excited,” he said, “because we continue to move the mission forward for the greater good of the Tulsa community.”

When he first entered the Tulsa Police Academy in 1997, Guardiola’s mother might well have wondered whether all her praying had worked.

The police were not respected among Mexican immigrants, in part because of experiences in their former country, he said.

But in his time with TPD, Guardiola worked hard to change minds about that.

As the department’s first Hispanic outreach and relations director, he implemented a program that developed and improved relationships with Tulsa’s Hispanic community.

Teaming with local higher education officials, he also worked to recruit more Hispanic, Black and minority students and get them to consider law enforcement and other public safety careers.

His efforts ultimately helped increase minority applicants and hires in Tulsa’s public safety departments by 91%.

Guardiola’s innovative community policing strategies caught the attention of others beyond Oklahoma. In 2019, he was recognized in Washington, D.C., with a medal from the U.S. Attorney General’s Office and the Department of Justice.

With all those and other experiences, United Way officials felt they could build the new position around Guardiola.

“His hands-on approach to forging partnerships across various agencies and his unwavering commitment to impactful initiatives and community growth are in perfect harmony with our long-term strategy,” said Alison Anthony, TAUW president and CEO.

“We’re thrilled to have Jesse articulate and address community issues, as well as drive impactful initiatives, encourage volunteerism, and champion diversity, equity and inclusion.”

Guardiola’s role includes ensuring that community needs and issues are understood, while fostering collaborative relationships with corporations, foundations, schools, nonprofit organizations, and law enforcement and government agencies.

Giving back

A native of New Mexico, where his parents settled after immigrating, Guardiola grew up in a trailer park.

His father and mother worked hard — as a laborer and a hotel maid, respectively. But poverty was just a fact of life for the family then, he said.

School was also difficult for Guardiola. Thankfully, he said, there was no shortage of concerned individuals to help him as he got older.

“I had a lot of people pour love into my life along the way. I was very fortunate,” he said.

They included teachers, coaches and one special church pastor, who even helped raise money so Guardiola could go to college.

Being the recipient of so much generosity, he said, “really just instilled in me a sense of community and fighting for the impoverished and building outreach to them.”

“There are many people — many I’ll never meet — who metaphorically I owe them. That’s what continues to drive me to do work for the least among us.”

It motivated him as a police officer and will continue to motivate his nonprofit work, he said.

While she once had her reservations, he’s glad that before she died in 2018 she came to see, through his career, that the police could be a force for good.

He has no doubt she would be equally approving of his next job.

The United Way “just made sense,” he said. “When this opportunity presented itself, I knew I could continue the mission of giving back at a different level.

“I want to continue to build those relationships, not just with the immigrant first-generation community but with all marginalized communities in Tulsa.”

