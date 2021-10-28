Aviation workers protest vaccine mandates at American Airlines, Spirit AeroSystems

Protesters against airline COVID-19 vaccine mandates and President Joe Biden stood firm Thursday afternoon, just as Oklahoma Republican gubernatorial candidate Mike Sherwood instructed earlier this week.
Several hundred aviation workers, their families and other supporters marched along North Mingo Road in front of Spirit AeroSystems and the American Airlines Tulsa Maintenance Base to protest vaccine mandates the two companies have enacted to comply with Biden’s vaccine requirement for federal contractors.
The protestors carried signs saying “Say no to Joe,” “We will not comply,” “Consent cannot be mandated” and “save my daddy’s job.” Some also claimed COVID-19 vaccine deaths numbered over 17,000 or equated vaccine mandates to Nazi German rule.
The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that more than 414 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines were administered in the United States from Dec. 14, 2020, through Oct. 25. During that time, the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System received 9,143 reports of death (0.0022%) among people who received a COVID-19 vaccine.
The FDA requires health care providers to report any death after COVID-19 vaccination, even if it’s unclear whether the vaccine was the cause. “Reports of adverse events to VAERS following vaccination, including deaths, do not necessarily mean that a vaccine caused a health problem,” the CDC says on its website.
While the march was primarily pointed at Spirit and American Airlines’ vaccine mandates, the protestors — donning red hats and “Let’s Go Brandon” merchandise and waving flags for causes such as the Three Percenters militia, Don’t Tread on Me, Betsy Ross, and Trump 2020 and 2024 — began the march by chanting, “Let’s go, Brandon.”
The phrase, which when heard can be confused for “F—- Joe Biden,” has been used as a conservative rally cry after it was created earlier this month when a crowd chanted against Joe Biden at a NASCAR race, but a reporter interviewing NASCAR driver Brandon Brown thought the crowd was cheering, “Let’s go, Brandon,” according to The Associated Press.
Some people thought the reporter intentionally misheard the chant, so the phrase has become a popular catchphrase for media and Biden critics.
After the crowd marched past Spirit Aerosystems, participants gathered at the American Airlines maintenance base entrance and exit at 3600 N. Mingo Road, where they partially blocked the exit and started chanting “no mandate.”
Monty Steele, a 33-year American Airlines employee who attended the protest, said they gathered Thursday in the hope that they will convince the airline to reverse its vaccine mandates.
“It’s a medical procedure we don’t want forced on us,” Steele said. “It shouldn’t be forced on anybody.”
Steele said he applied for a religious exemption from receiving the vaccine because he said all three vaccines approved for use within the U.S. were developed using aborted fetuses.
According to a January document from the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops, neither the Moderna nor the Pfizer vaccine was developed using a fetal tissue-derived cell line (cloned copies of cells from a fetus aborted in the 1970s or 1980s), but both companies used a cell line to test the efficacy of the vaccine.
“Thus, while neither vaccine is completely free from any use of abortion-derived cell lines, in these two cases the use is very remote from the initial evil of the abortion,” the document states, while also maintaining that people can receive the vaccines “in good conscience with the assurance that reception of such vaccines does not involve immoral cooperation in abortion.”
Steele said his moral obligations to stand firm against the vaccine mandate is so strong that he is willing to get fired.
I won’t get the vaccine,” Steele said. “Either they change their minds and allow me to be unvaccinated, or I’ll just move on.”
Steele said a lot of veteran employees are against the vaccine and that the airline will take a big hit if it loses that much experience.
Another protest attendee, who wished to give only her first name, Cheryl, attended the protest with a friend whose husband works at Spirit AeroSystems. Cheryl said her own husband also works at a Tulsa airline.
She said the central message of the protest was “my body, my choice,” and she also equated the vaccine mandate to Nazi German rule.
“It’s not OK to force the vaccine on people,” she said.
In July, after the Oklahoma GOP Facebook Page compared vaccine mandates to what Jews went through during the Holocaust, Aida Nozick, Jewish Federation of Tulsa executive director, said comparing vaccination to the requirement that Jews in Europe wear the Star of David is “moronic at the very least” and “hugely inappropriate.”
In an Oct. 1 letter, American Airlines CEO Doug Parker and President Robert Isom told workers the company was a federal contractor and that unvaccinated employees — aside from those with medical or “sincerely held” religious exemptions — “will not be able to work at American Airlines.”
Spirit AeroSystems announced a similar requirement for its employees, as well.
