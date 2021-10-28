Aviation workers protest vaccine mandates at American Airlines, Spirit AeroSystems

Steele said he applied for a religious exemption from receiving the vaccine because he said all three vaccines approved for use within the U.S. were developed using aborted fetuses.

According to a January document from the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops, neither the Moderna nor the Pfizer vaccine was developed using a fetal tissue-derived cell line (cloned copies of cells from a fetus aborted in the 1970s or 1980s), but both companies used a cell line to test the efficacy of the vaccine.

“Thus, while neither vaccine is completely free from any use of abortion-derived cell lines, in these two cases the use is very remote from the initial evil of the abortion,” the document states, while also maintaining that people can receive the vaccines “in good conscience with the assurance that reception of such vaccines does not involve immoral cooperation in abortion.”

Steele said his moral obligations to stand firm against the vaccine mandate is so strong that he is willing to get fired.

I won’t get the vaccine,” Steele said. “Either they change their minds and allow me to be unvaccinated, or I’ll just move on.”