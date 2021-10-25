Aviation labor unions to address federal vaccine mandate with town hall meeting, march

Two labor unions that back the aviation-aerospace sector have scheduled public events this week to address an executive order requiring federal employees and contractors to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Transport Workers Union Local 514 and United Aerospace Workers Local 952 represent two of Tulsa's largest employers — American Airlines-owned Tech Ops-Tulsa and Spirit AeroSystems.

Both companies have said they will comply with the mandate that compels those employees, unless they have a medical or religious exemption, to get vaccinated.

"We feel like the government is overreaching," said James Williams, president of UAW Local 952. "… We're pro human rights. If you want the vaccine, get it, just like the flu vaccine. That's your choice."

A rally and town hall meeting is scheduled at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at Hope Community Church, 4928 E. Latimer St. Constitutional law and religious experts are expected to be available for guidance about the exemption process.

On Thursday at about 5 p.m., a march tentatively is scheduled along Mingo Road from roughly Navistar-IC Bus of Oklahoma, 2322 N. Mingo Road to Tech Ops-Tulsa, 3800 N. Mingo Road, Williams said.