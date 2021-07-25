 Skip to main content
Average US price of gas rises 2 cents per gallon to $3.22; Tulsa among lowest in the country
Average US price of gas rises 2 cents per gallon to $3.22; Tulsa among lowest in the country

  • Updated
Gas Prices (copy)

Isaiah Hall gases up his SUV at Quiktrip earlier this month in Tulsa.

 Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World file

CAMARILLO, Calif. — The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline rose 2 cents over the past two weeks, to $3.22 per gallon.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that gas supply is abundant, which could keep prices from spiking further.

The price at the pump is 98 cents higher than it was a year ago.

Nationwide, the highest average price for regular-grade gas is in the San Francisco Bay Area, at $4.39 per gallon. The lowest average is in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, at $2.71 per gallon.

Prices in Tulsa were not far behind the lowest in the nation. The price was $2.74 per gallon at Tulsa-area QuikTrips on Sunday, according to GasBuddy, a fuel-price tracking company.

The average price of diesel in the survey taken Friday was $3.31 a gallon, up 2 cents from two weeks earlier.

Breaking News