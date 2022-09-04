 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Authorities seeking whereabouts of missing man with disability

Tyreyon Hurt

Hurt

 Courtesy

Authorities are seeking the whereabouts of a man who has a mental disability and is missing.

Tyreyon Hurt, 22, was last seen Saturday night at an apartment at 3169 E. 49th St. in Tulsa.

He has the mental capacity of an 8-year-old and takes several medications to control a bleeding disorder, the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety said Sunday.

He was last seen wearing a gray short-sleeved shirt, black pants and white socks.

Anyone who has information about his whereabouts is asked to contact local authorities.

