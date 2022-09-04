Authorities seeking whereabouts of missing man with disability

Authorities are seeking the whereabouts of a man who has a mental disability and is missing.
Tyreyon Hurt, 22, was last seen Saturday night at an apartment at 3169 E. 49th St. in Tulsa.
He has the mental capacity of an 8-year-old and takes several medications to control a bleeding disorder, the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety said Sunday.
He was last seen wearing a gray short-sleeved shirt, black pants and white socks.
Anyone who has information about his whereabouts is asked to contact local authorities.
Michael Dekker
Assistant Editor
I'm an assistant news editor at the Tulsa World. I have worked at newspapers in Oklahoma and Kansas since 1989. Phone: 918-581-8469
