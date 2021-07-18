Authorities seeking suspect after 2 Good Samaritans shot after reportedly helping him get gasoline

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is seeking a man who allegedly shot two people after they reportedly helped him get gasoline Saturday night in Sequoyah County.

The investigation began about 8:30 p.m., when the sheriff’s office was notified that two men were laying in the roadway near mile marker 293 on Interstate 40 near Vian, and both had been shot, the OSBI said in a news release.

The two men that were shot are believed to be Good Samaritans that had picked up a man and took him to the Love's convenience store in Vian. A gas can and gasoline were purchased at that time.

Investigators believe the Good Samaritans drove the suspect back to his car at which point they were shot. It is believed the suspect put gas in his vehicle and left the area, possibly eastbound on I-40.

The two victims are in critical but stable condition, the OSBI said.

About 4:30 a.m. Sunday, officers from the Antlers Police Department got in a pursuit with the vehicle. The suspect fled on foot and law enforcement is currently looking for him in the Antlers area.

Surveillance video from the Love's caught images of the suspect.