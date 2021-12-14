Authorities seek public's help following mutilation of bald eagle

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is investigating the death of bald eagle found mutilated adjacent to a rural county road, east of Lane in Atoka County.

The eagle was discovered by a local rancher who notified the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation, the wildlife service said Tuesday.

The eagle carcass exhibited indications it was mutilated as the eagle's head, talons and tail feathers were missing. Additional evidence was recovered at the scene.

The service’s Wildlife Forensics Laboratory is conducting a necropsy to verify the cause of death.

The service is offering a $1,500 reward for information leading to the conviction of the person or persons responsible for the death.

Bald eagles were removed from Endangered Species Protection in June 2007 after being declared recovered, due in part to habitat protection and protection from human-caused disturbance, but they remain protected by the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act and the Migratory Bird Treaty Act.