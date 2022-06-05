Authorities seek information on woman after vehicle found with baby inside

Authorities are seeking the whereabouts of a woman who was reportedly driving a vehicle with a baby and several firearms inside.

The vehicle was reported stolen out of Coweta about 11:30 a.m. but was later located by Tulsa police on Sunday and the 6-week-old baby was found safe inside. The firearms were also found inside the Ford F-150 pickup by officers.

Authorities are seeking the driver, Shandell Manns, 29, of Coweta, for questioning.

She described as a Black woman, 5-foot-6 and 170 pounds.

Two people were detained for questioning by Tulsa police, a spokeswoman for the City of Coweta said.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Manns is asked to contact the Coweta Police Department at 918-486-2121.

Callers can remain anonymous. Anyone with the Coweta Police app on their phone can also use the app to submit a tip.