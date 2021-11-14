Authorities searching for two escaped federal prisoners in Rogers County

Authorities are searching in Rogers County for two men who reportedly escaped from a federal facility in another county.

U.S. marshals and Rogers County sheriff's deputies on Sunday are searching for Dustin Marris and Coker Barker, who are federal fugitives, the Rogers County Sheriff's office said in a social media post.

The men "should be considered armed and extremely dangerous," the sheriff's office said.

They were last seen in the area of E/W 430 Road and N/S 4210 Road about 10 p.m. Saturday night. The area is near Foyil, about 10 miles northeast of Claremore.

"If you see either of these individuals, or receive any information about their 'whereabouts,' you are asked to call 911 immediately," the sheriff's office said.

"Deputies have asked homeowners to not personally check on suspicious activity, but to rather allow our law enforcement officers to respond to your location."