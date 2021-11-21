Authorities searching for suspect after clerk shot during robbery in Coweta

COWETA — Coweta Police, Wagoner County Sheriff’s deputies and Tulsa Police are searching for a man who shot a clerk and stole the cash register late Saturday at the downtown Coweta Kum & Go at 151st Street and Oklahoma 72.

Coweta Police Chief Mike Bell said officers are still looking for the suspect, presumed to be armed and dangerous.

The suspect is described as a white, light-skinned male dressed in dark clothing with a tan emblem and bright colored shoes, he said.

Bell said the clerk was shot about five times when the suspect came into the store with a .45 caliber handgun around 10:30 p.m. He was shot in the left shoulder, abdomen, and a bullet grazed his face.

The clerk was flown to a Tulsa-area hospital, and is considered in stable condition, Bell said.

“The two of us had a conversation while we were loading him up,” Bell said. “He was in surgery last night and just came back out. He’ll be fine.”

Bell said the suspect walked into the convenience store by himself and went straight toward the back of the store. A customer was directly behind him, and then walked to the register to buy a pack of cigarettes, Bell said.