Authorities searching for suspect after clerk shot during robbery in Coweta

COWETA — Coweta Police, Wagoner County Sheriff’s deputies and Tulsa Police are searching for a man who shot a clerk and stole the cash register late Saturday at the downtown Coweta Kum & Go at 151st Street and Oklahoma 72.
Coweta Police Chief Mike Bell said officers are still looking for the suspect, presumed to be armed and dangerous.
The suspect is described as a white, light-skinned male dressed in dark clothing with a tan emblem and bright colored shoes, he said.
Bell said the clerk was shot about five times when the suspect came into the store with a .45 caliber handgun around 10:30 p.m. He was shot in the left shoulder, abdomen, and a bullet grazed his face.
The clerk was flown to a Tulsa-area hospital, and is considered in stable condition, Bell said.
“The two of us had a conversation while we were loading him up,” Bell said. “He was in surgery last night and just came back out. He’ll be fine.”
Bell said the suspect walked into the convenience store by himself and went straight toward the back of the store. A customer was directly behind him, and then walked to the register to buy a pack of cigarettes, Bell said.
When the suspect saw the customer go toward the register, the suspect followed and stood directly behind the customer waiting for the clerk to open the cash register. Once the clerk opened the register, the suspect pushed the customer to the side and held the clerk at gunpoint, Bell said.
“You could clearly hear him talking,” Bell said after watching the surveillance video. “He kept saying, ‘give me all this stuff in the register.’”
Bell said the clerk was protective of the cash register tray, and held it firmly in place. That’s when the suspect starting shooting. The suspect was able to grab the cash tray and leave the convenience store, walking backward and shooting his way toward the door, he said.
A witness saw the suspect leave the convenience store on foot toward Stone Wash car wash, east of Kum & Go on 151st Street, and disappear into the darkness, Bell said.
A witness heard the suspect yell something to someone on the other side of the car wash, but no one could be seen, Bell said.
No one can confirm that any getaway vehicles were in the area, therefore, police believe the suspect left on foot.
No customers were hurt.
“This has just begun,” Bell said. “This individual shot someone in our town. We’re going to go after him with everything we got.”
Coweta Police encourage people to stay away from the suspect, and immediately call the department at 918-486-2121 if they know of any further information.