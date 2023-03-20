State and local authorities are searching for a 3-month-old who was taken from his foster home in Mannford on Sunday.

Junior Gypsy Breeze Wilson was taken overnight by his 37-year-old mother, Breana Rachelle Wilson, according to an Amber Alert from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

A vehicle description is unknown at this time, but they are still believed to be in the Mannford area.

OHP encourages anyone with information to call 911.