State and local authorities are searching for a 3-month-old who was taken from his foster home in Mannford on Sunday.
Junior Gypsy Breeze Wilson was taken overnight by his 37-year-old mother, Breana Rachelle Wilson, according to an Amber Alert from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
A vehicle description is unknown at this time, but they are still believed to be in the Mannford area.
OHP encourages anyone with information to call 911.
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Olivia McCourry
Staff Writer
As a breaking news reporter, I cover crime and other spot news. I graduated from the Columbia Graduate School of Journalism in 2022 before joining the Tulsa World.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.