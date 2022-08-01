Authorities search for three suspects near Keystone Lake after pursuit in Sand Springs

Authorities are searching for three suspects near Keystone Lake after the driver of a stolen vehicle rammed into an officer's car before fleeing on foot.

Around 10:20 a.m. Monday, Sand Springs police notified Oklahoma Highway Patrol officers were in pursuit of a stolen vehicle heading west on U.S. 412.

State troopers then took the lead, with a tactical vehicle intervention, or attempt to disable the vehicle, failing to end the pursuit, according to OHP Trooper Eric Foster.

The TVI resulted in the vehicle spinning out and the OHP vehicle crashing, Foster said, when it became clear that other occupants were in the vehicle. The fleeing driver then rammed a Sand Springs police car to progress away from the scene, going against highway traffic.

No law enforcement officers were injured during the chase, Foster said.

The driver of the stolen vehicle drove the wrong way on U.S. 412 for a short time before turning onto an access road and into a wooded area, where Foster said the occupants fled on foot.

Authorities are now searching for three suspects, at least one male and at least one female, Foster said, with Pawnee County Sheriff's Office and Mannford Police also assisting.

The chase began after a petty larceny was reported at a Sand Springs tractor supply retailer.