Authorities outline arrest of suspect in Coweta convenience store shooting, robbery

COWETA — The lone suspect accused of shooting a Kum & Go convenience store clerk five times in November has been arrested, according to the Coweta Police Department.

Coweta Police Chief Mike Bell said Ellic Hayden, 27, turned himself in to the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office on Sunday. He was arrested under a warrant issued out of Wagoner County District Court.

Hayden was transported from David L. Moss in Tulsa to the Wagoner County Jail.

Bell, along with District 27 District Attorney Jack Thorp, who oversees Wagoner, Adair, Cherokee and Sequoyah Counties, held a news conference at Coweta City Hall on Tuesday.

Thorp said Hayden, from Tulsa County, was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Thorp said he picked those charges due to the fact that Hayden could get life in prison if convicted for assault and battery with a deadly weapon. He added that Oklahoma does not have an attempted murder charge.

Hayden was seen by a judge at Wagoner County District Court on Monday, where he pled not guilty. His next court date is Dec. 20 at 10:40 a.m.