Authorities outline arrest of suspect in Coweta convenience store shooting, robbery

COWETA — The lone suspect accused of shooting a Kum & Go convenience store clerk five times in November has been arrested, according to the Coweta Police Department.
Coweta Police Chief Mike Bell said Ellic Hayden, 27, turned himself in to the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office on Sunday. He was arrested under a warrant issued out of Wagoner County District Court.
Hayden was transported from David L. Moss in Tulsa to the Wagoner County Jail.
Bell, along with District 27 District Attorney Jack Thorp, who oversees Wagoner, Adair, Cherokee and Sequoyah Counties, held a news conference at Coweta City Hall on Tuesday.
Thorp said Hayden, from Tulsa County, was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Thorp said he picked those charges due to the fact that Hayden could get life in prison if convicted for assault and battery with a deadly weapon. He added that Oklahoma does not have an attempted murder charge.
Hayden was seen by a judge at Wagoner County District Court on Monday, where he pled not guilty. His next court date is Dec. 20 at 10:40 a.m.
"I can't tell you exactly what was in his mind or what his motivations were to turn himself in," Thorp said. "Every person, when they come to an initial appearance in a court, are presumed to be not guilty … At this point, he's presumed innocent and that presumption will remain throughout the whole case until, hopefully, I have an opportunity to present the evidence that I have against him in court. At that point, I would hope a jury would find him guilty."
Hayden is eligible for a bond, however, the Wagoner County District Judge recommended he does not receive one, Thorp said.
Thorp also wanted to make clear that the investigation is still ongoing, but he feels confident with the criminal case thus far.
Bell said it was a team-wide effort, due to assistance from the U.S. Marshall Service, Tulsa Police, District 28 District Attorney agents, and nearly 200 tips from the public.
"I believe with the pressure we all put on him, his family pushed him to turn himself in," Bell said. "It was a perfect ending."
Thorp said the clerk, who survived the incident, is aware of the arrest, and hopes the clerk will continue being a cooperative witness during the course of the investigation. The District 27 District Attorney's Office continues to assist the victim with medical bills.
"This type of crime is almost unheard of in Coweta," Thorp said. "I was concerned this was going to be a homicide. I truly call it a blessing."