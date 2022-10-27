 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Authorities: 'Multiple fatalities' in Broken Arrow structure fire

  • Updated
Authorities are investigating a structure fire with "multiple fatalities" in Broken Arrow.

A one-sentence news release from the Broken Arrow Police Department said a structure fire with fatalities occurred near Houston (81st) Street and Elm Place (161st East Avenue).

The area is just southwest of the Rose District in the city and about 15 miles southeast of downtown Tulsa.

BAPD said in a Facebook post the incident is a "homicide investigation," without elaborating.

A police spokesman at the scene said the fire occurred at a house. A Tulsa World photographer at the scene identified the house address as 425 S. Hickory Ave., northwest of Houston and Elm.

BA police said more information would follow.

This is a developing story. More information will be posted as it becomes available. 

