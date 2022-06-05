Authorities locate woman after vehicle found with baby inside

Authorities on Sunday evening were questioning a woman who was reportedly driving a stolen vehicle with a baby and several firearms inside.

The vehicle was reported stolen out of Coweta about 11:30 a.m. but was later located by Tulsa police on Sunday and the 6-week-old baby was found safe inside. The firearms were also found inside the Ford F-150 pickup by officers.

Authorities were seeking the driver, Shandell Manns, 29, of Coweta, for questioning. She was later located.

Two people were detained for questioning by Tulsa police, a spokeswoman for the City of Coweta said.