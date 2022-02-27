Authorities investigating homicide after man found shot at apartment complex

Police and federal officials are investigating after a man died after being found shot at a Tulsa apartment complex on Sunday morning.

Officers at 9:45 a.m. were called to a shooting call at Vintage Apartments, 1140 S. 101st East Ave., where they found a 23-year-old man lying on the ground outside of an apartment with an apparent gunshot wound to his chest.

He was taken by ambulance to St. John Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said in a news release.

Witnesses were transported to the police detective division for statements, the release said.

A suspect has been interviewed and was to be released pending further investigation, police said. The victim was Native American and case will be turned over to the U.S. Attorney's office, police said.

The victim's name was not immediately released.

The shooting was the city's 14th homicide this year.