Authorities fear Tulsa County woman missing for near month may be in danger

Stephanie Ann Barnes was known to take off for a couple of days at a time, but she always packed her belongings and kept in touch with family.

This time, she took nothing, said Casey Roebuck, Tulsa County Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer — not even her phone — and neither her family nor her friends nor her associates have heard anything from her for 25 days.

TCSO investigators took the case to the public this week to seek help in locating Barnes.

The 34-year-old wife called her husband the evening of July 10 to tell him she was being picked up and taken to clean someone's house for some extra money, but she didn't tell him who was picking her up nor whose house she intended to clean.

"It looks like she left the house thinking she would be back soon," Roebuck said.

Roebuck said Barnes has friends who stay in some encampments along the Arkansas River, but deputies have questioned those in the camps to no avail.

Barnes also goes by the nickname “Butterfly.” She is described as a 5-foot-6, 120-pound white woman with brown hair and brown eyes.