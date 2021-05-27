 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Authorities announce drone no-fly zone in, near downtown, Friday-Sunday
0 comments

Authorities announce drone no-fly zone in, near downtown, Friday-Sunday

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
No drone zone

This map posted by the Tulsa Police Department shows the area where drones will be prohibited Friday-Sunday, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

 Courtesy Tulsa police

The Federal Aviation Administration has issued a no-fly zone for drones Friday through Sunday afternoons in and near the downtown area.

The no-fly zone extends about three miles from the center of downtown and will be in effect from 4 p.m. each day, the FAA said.

Details about the regulation can be found here.

"During the events of this upcoming busy weekend, the Federal Aviation Administration has issued some flight restrictions around the Tulsa downtown area," the Tulsa Police Department said in a Facebook post.

"This restriction applies to all aircraft including U.A.S. (drones), for both hobbyists and Part 107 licensed pilots.

"As this Temporary Flight Restriction is subject to change, please check with the FAA for any updated information," the post said.

A plethora of events are scheduled this week, over the holiday weekend and into next week as part of the 100th commemoration of the Tulsa Race Massacre, including a planned visit by President Joe Biden on Tuesday.

Featured video

Take a drone tour of the Oklahoma’s quirky roadside attractions along the iconic Route 66. From the Blue Whale to the Golden Driller, these attractions have lured travelers for decades.
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Apparel company Figs listed on NYSE

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News