Authorities announce drone no-fly zone in, near downtown, Friday-Sunday

The Federal Aviation Administration has issued a no-fly zone for drones Friday through Sunday afternoons in and near the downtown area.

The no-fly zone extends about three miles from the center of downtown and will be in effect from 4 p.m. each day, the FAA said.

Details about the regulation can be found here.

"During the events of this upcoming busy weekend, the Federal Aviation Administration has issued some flight restrictions around the Tulsa downtown area," the Tulsa Police Department said in a Facebook post.

"This restriction applies to all aircraft including U.A.S. (drones), for both hobbyists and Part 107 licensed pilots.

"As this Temporary Flight Restriction is subject to change, please check with the FAA for any updated information," the post said.