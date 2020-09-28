Author of tag agent legislation denies conflict after his wife took over Catoosa Tag Agency

A Tulsa-area legislator said Monday that "tragic circumstances" led to his wife becoming a tag agent last year, months after legislation he sponsored made that possible.
"Regardless of the law, my wife had to go through the application process and be approved," said Rep. Terry O'Donnell, R-Catoosa. "I think the people in the community were happy to keep that agency open."
As first reported by the Oklahoman, questions have been raised about the transfer of the Catoosa Tag Agency from O'Donnell's mother-in-law, Georgia McAfee, to Teresa O'Donnell following McAfee's unexpected death in July 2019.
O'Donnell was a House author of House Bill 2098, which primarily updated statutes related to tag agents. It also deleted a three-decades-old ban on lawmakers or their immediate families owning tag agencies, and instead barred members and employees of the Oklahoma Tax Commission from serving as agents.
O'Donnell said this was to update an earlier change that moved appointment of tag agents from state senators to the tax commission.
The provision itself stemmed from a 1980s scandal involving Tulsa County lawmaker Finis Smith.
Without much opposition, HB 1098 passed the House and Senate and was signed into law by Gov. Kevin Stitt on April 29.
In July 2019, McAfee was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and notified the Tax Commission she wanted her daughter, Teresa O'Donnell, to replace her.
McAfee died at the end of July, 10 days after receiving the cancer diagnosis, O'Donnell said.
At the time, there was some movement to close some of the state's nearly 300 tag agencies, and O'Donnell said he was concerned Catoosa's might be targeted.
"We had to move very fast to keep that tag agency open," he said.
A bill similar to O'Donnell's was filed by state Sen. Roger Thompson, R-Okemah, the previous year but never got out of the Senate.
O'Donnell said his wife "had no intention" of becoming a tag agent when he filed HB 1098 in January 2019, and became one only through the "tragic circumstances" of her mother's death.
State Rep. Collin Walke, D-Oklahoma City, said Teresa O'Donnell still should not have been approved as a tag agent because of a 1987 state attorney general's opinion on state constitutional provisions prohibiting "direct or indirect interest" in a contract with the state while in office.
The opinion deals specifically with a spouse owning a tag agency.
"The timing of Rep. O'Donnell's legislation in connection with the timing of the transfer of his mother-in-law's tag agency to his wife smacks of self-dealing; and at best, created an appearance of impropriety that should have kept Rep. O'Donnell from running the bill in the first place," Walke said in a news release.
O'Donnell said his wife's tag agency is not "under contract" with the state and noted the opinion dates from the time when state senators appointed tag agents.
Oklahoma is the only state that handles motor vehicle registrations and driver's licenses through private contractors instead of a state agency.
O'Donnell faces Democrat Susan Young in the Nov. 3 general election.
Randy Krehbiel
918-581-8365
Twitter: @rkrehbiel
