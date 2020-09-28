Author of tag agent legislation denies conflict after his wife took over Catoosa Tag Agency

In July 2019, McAfee was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and notified the Tax Commission she wanted her daughter, Teresa O'Donnell, to replace her.

McAfee died at the end of July, 10 days after receiving the cancer diagnosis, O'Donnell said.

At the time, there was some movement to close some of the state's nearly 300 tag agencies, and O'Donnell said he was concerned Catoosa's might be targeted.

"We had to move very fast to keep that tag agency open," he said.

A bill similar to O'Donnell's was filed by state Sen. Roger Thompson, R-Okemah, the previous year but never got out of the Senate.

O'Donnell said his wife "had no intention" of becoming a tag agent when he filed HB 1098 in January 2019, and became one only through the "tragic circumstances" of her mother's death.

State Rep. Collin Walke, D-Oklahoma City, said Teresa O'Donnell still should not have been approved as a tag agent because of a 1987 state attorney general's opinion on state constitutional provisions prohibiting "direct or indirect interest" in a contract with the state while in office.

The opinion deals specifically with a spouse owning a tag agency.