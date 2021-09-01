August drier than usual, but state average temperature 'exactly' normal

August was drier than average this year in Oklahoma, but the statewide average temperature was "exactly" normal, the state climatologist said.
"A run of hot, dry weather finished off climatological summer in true Oklahoma fashion following a delightfully mild first two months of the season," state climatologist Gary McManus said in his monthly weather summary.
"There was very little in the way of severe weather during the month, just a smattering of hail and high wind reports scattered about the state."
According to preliminary data from the Oklahoma Mesonet, the statewide average precipitation total for the month finished at 2.44 inches, 0.79 inches below normal and ranked as the 51st driest August since records began in 1895.
Heat index values reached as high as 113 degrees at Okmulgee and Porter, and the Mesonet’s 120 sites recorded heat index values of at least 110 degrees 86 times throughout the month, McManus said.
The heat index, also known as the apparent temperature, is what the temperature feels like to the human body when relative humidity is combined with the air temperature.
Tulsa had 0.78 inches of rain for the month, well below the average of 3.38 inches, according to the National Weather Service.
The statewide average temperature came in at 80.8 degrees, exactly normal for the month and ranked as the 62nd warmest August since records began in 1895, McManus said.
Tulsa's average high temperature was 94.2 degrees, slightly above the average of 93 degrees for the month.
The city's average low was 73.3 degrees, also above the average of 71.5.
The latest outlooks from the Climate Prediction Center show equal chances for above-, below-, and near-normal precipitation and temperature values across the entire state for September.
The average high temperature for September in Tulsa is 84.8 degrees, with an average of nine days at or above 90 degrees and 0.6 days at or above 100 degrees.
Tulsa's average rainfall for September is 3.85 inches.
