August drier than usual, but state average temperature 'exactly' normal

August was drier than average this year in Oklahoma, but the statewide average temperature was "exactly" normal, the state climatologist said.

"A run of hot, dry weather finished off climatological summer in true Oklahoma fashion following a delightfully mild first two months of the season," state climatologist Gary McManus said in his monthly weather summary.

"There was very little in the way of severe weather during the month, just a smattering of hail and high wind reports scattered about the state."

According to preliminary data from the Oklahoma Mesonet, the statewide average precipitation total for the month finished at 2.44 inches, 0.79 inches below normal and ranked as the 51st driest August since records began in 1895.

Heat index values reached as high as 113 degrees at Okmulgee and Porter, and the Mesonet’s 120 sites recorded heat index values of at least 110 degrees 86 times throughout the month, McManus said.

The heat index, also known as the apparent temperature, is what the temperature feels like to the human body when relative humidity is combined with the air temperature.