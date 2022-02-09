Audit: Millions in COVID purchases by Oklahoma health officials yet to be received

OKLAHOMA CITY — An investigative audit released Wednesday found significant problems with how the state purchased items during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Prepayments were made in violation of the Oklahoma Constitution, according to the investigative audit by State Auditor and Inspector Cindy Byrd covering the period of September 2019 through February 2021.
Goods have still not been received for more than $5.4 million paid by the state, according to the audit.
The Oklahoma State Department of Health “did not have a comprehensive emergency procurement policy or procedure in place prior to the COVID-19 emergency, greatly increasing the state’s risk for fraud, waste, and loss of funds,” the audit said.
The audit found supporting documentation for the purchases in disarray.
“Supporting documentation could not be provided to indicate that PPE (personal protective equipment) was received,” the audit said.
Certain legal requirements of the Central Purchasing Act were lifted based on executive orders from Gov. Kevin Stitt, according to the audit. But prepayment for goods is not allowed, the audit said.
“Therefore, it appears that advancing payments for PPE violates (the) Oklahoma Constitution which prohibits the credit of the State from being ‘given, pledged, or loaned to any individual, company, corporation, or association,’” according to the audit.
The audit found other problems.
“In our review of the Executive Orders issued by the Governor, there was no authority for the Secretary of Health to be the designated purchaser nor did the orders give the Secretary the authority to approve purchases,” the audit said.
Overall purchasing and decision-making responsibilities should have remained with the state health commissioner, according to the audit.
The audit also found inadequate controls for the PPE inventory system.
In addition, the state made $80,000 in payments for finder’s fees while lacking legal authority in the Public Health Code, according to the audit, noting nothing in that code nor in the Central Purchasing Act would prohibit it.
The audit also questioned a sole source contract given to Shyft Partners LLC with a payment of $750,000.
“Although Shyft Partners LLC provided project management and strategic transformation to the Office of Management Enterprise Services and established tracking tools for managing COVID-19 Relief Bill funding, it may seem questionable for OSDH to rely on that as their justification for sole source,” the audit said. “The uniqueness of the contractor appears to be that they had established a rapport with the leadership team.”
Former Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter requested the audit after reports of questionable spending. Hunter resigned the post in May.
Stitt appointed John O’Connor as Hunter’s replacement.
Last week, O’Connor’s office told The Frontier, an online news outlet, that it would not release the audit.
“I believe all public records should be open and easily accessible to taxpayers,” Byrd said. “After receiving an Open Records request and consulting with outside legal counsel, I have concluded there is no Oklahoma statute that gives any state official the authority to withhold this information.
“This audit is an inspection of existing public records. Consequently, my final audit report is neither confidential nor immune from the Open Records Act. I feel compelled, both legally and ethically, to release the full audit report to the public.
“Oklahoma taxpayers paid for it — they should get to see it.”
