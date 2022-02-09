Audit: Millions in COVID purchases by Oklahoma health officials yet to be received

“Therefore, it appears that advancing payments for PPE violates (the) Oklahoma Constitution which prohibits the credit of the State from being ‘given, pledged, or loaned to any individual, company, corporation, or association,’” according to the audit.

The audit found other problems.

“In our review of the Executive Orders issued by the Governor, there was no authority for the Secretary of Health to be the designated purchaser nor did the orders give the Secretary the authority to approve purchases,” the audit said.

Overall purchasing and decision-making responsibilities should have remained with the state health commissioner, according to the audit.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The audit also found inadequate controls for the PPE inventory system.

In addition, the state made $80,000 in payments for finder’s fees while lacking legal authority in the Public Health Code, according to the audit, noting nothing in that code nor in the Central Purchasing Act would prohibit it.

The audit also questioned a sole source contract given to Shyft Partners LLC with a payment of $750,000.