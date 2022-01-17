 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
ATV rider killed in crash with SUV north of downtown, Tulsa police say
ATV rider killed in crash with SUV north of downtown, Tulsa police say

After an SUV crashed into an off-road vehicle north of downtown early Monday, Tulsa police say one of the ATV riders has died.

Officers responded about 9:30 a.m. to the scene, near Latimer and Main streets not far from the start of Monday's Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade.

A westbound SUV reportedly crossed the intersection in the path of the ATV, police said in a news release. Both riders were hospitalized, and one was later pronounced dead. The other rider is reported to be in "serious condition," police said.

Neither ATV rider was wearing a helmet, according to officers, who said speed appears to have been a contributing factor in the collision. The SUV driver, who was not injured, reportedly remained at the scene to cooperate with officers.

"The investigation is on going at this time and it is unknown what, if any, charges will be filed," the news release states.

The decedent has not been identified; police said they have yet to notify next of kin.

