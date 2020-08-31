'Attracted by speed': Former fighter pilot receives FAA award, reflects on 70 years of flying

For Totten, flying for almost 70 years, it’s just the latest in a career filled with honors and distinctions.

Since his debut as a Korean War fighter pilot in 1951, he’s received two Distinguished Flying Crosses, a Silver Star and other commendations, and has flown more than 100 types of aircraft, 50 of them military.

Looking back, he said, two of those aircraft were his favorites by far:

One, the F-86 Sabre that he flew in Korea.

And two, the F-104, his primary plane in Vietnam.

The latter, both fast and maneuverable, provided some of his most rewarding experiences.

Of the more than 250 missions he flew over two tours, many of them were in an F-104.

But whatever the aircraft, Totten stayed cool in the cockpit.

“I was never really afraid as a pilot. I figured whatever happened I could handle it.”

'A terrible day'

Rescuing downed airmen was always a priority, Totten said.

Among the many such efforts from his time in Vietnam, two have stuck with him — one that was successful and one that was not.