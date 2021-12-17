Attorney general candidate settles lawsuit with Corps of Engineers over killing of trees

Asked why only the aerial spraying company was participating in the cash settlement, a spokeswoman for the U.S. Attorney’s Office replied: “The United States believes the terms of the agreement serve the ends of justice in this matter.”

Drummond released the following statement after being asked to comment on the closure of the case:

“I am pleased with the government’s dismissal of my companies and me from this matter, which never should have been filed in the first place. The radical environmentalism of many federal bureaucrats is frankly out of control. As Attorney General, I plan to aggressively pursue action against the Biden Administration on a number of fronts, and I look forward to fighting those battles on behalf of all Oklahomans.”

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Tulsa filed the civil lawsuit Feb. 8, 2019, in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Oklahoma on behalf of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which controls Skiatook and Birch lakes.

In addition to naming Drummond personally, the lawsuit named Drummond Ranch LLC and Regier Flying Service LLC.