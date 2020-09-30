Attorney General Bill Barr meets with Cherokee Nation leadership, local federal prosecutors after McGirt ruling

"The same federal and state agencies with which we've collaborated for decades through cross-deputizations, through the partnerships at the federal level (and) state level — those agencies are now more vulnerable than ever."

Barr acknowledged Wednesday that the DOJ did not plan for the Supreme Court's decision while allocating resources during the previous fiscal year. But he said, "I know McGirt is on everyone's mind."

Shores, who coordinated Wednesday's meeting, has said he's expanded the use of special assistant U.S. attorneys and also had other prosecutors in other jurisdictions travel to the state to aid with the increased workload. He has said they will be cross-designated so they can appear in tribal or federal courts if needed.

Hoskin said Muskogee-based U.S. Attorney Brian Kuester's office has hosted a Special Assistant U.S. Attorney from the Cherokee Nation for years and described that partnership as "critical" while the tribe adapts to the McGirt ruling.

"In Washington, the Department of Justice is working closely with the Oklahoma delegation to try to come up with a legislative approach that is supported by all sides," Barr said. "But as we do that, we are committed to implementing and meeting the challenges we're facing right now, which is a question of resources."