Attorney general asks Supreme Court to disqualify parole board members from clemency hearings

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma Attorney General John O’Connor has asked the Oklahoma Supreme Court to prevent two Pardon and Parole Board members from participating in the clemency hearings of Oklahoma County death-row inmates Julius Jones and Bigler Jobe Stouffer.
He alleges member Kelly Doyle and Chairman Adam Luck are biased and have a conflict of interest in both cases.
“Allowing either Adam Luck or Kelly Doyle to participate in or take any action in matters related to Bigler Stouffer is a violation of the essential meaning of avoiding an appearance of impropriety, or conflict of interest, or actual or implied bias on the part of the decision maker,” according to the court filing.
The legal filing said Luck uses social media to solicit information about people who might be eligible to appear for the board and to arrange private conversations about matter that might come before the board.
“He believes himself to be bound by the Bible to release people from prison,” according to the filing. “Chairman Luck does not appear to be able to set aside his religious and political beliefs in his role as a Board member. And he has business relationships which create a conflict of interest.”
The filing said Doyle had similar financial conflicts of interest and beliefs.
“She is openly hostile towards prosecutors,” the filing said. “She has stated that people come before the Board with a presumption of release.”
The Pardon and Parole Board declined to comment.
The action comes as the Oklahoma Supreme Court declined to take similar action on Doyle and Luck in Jones' commutation hearing at the request of Oklahoma County District Attorney David Prater.
Stouffer is set to die Dec. 9 for the 1984 killing of Linda Reaves. He has a Wednesday clemency hearing before the Pardon and Parole Board.
Jones is set to die Nov. 18 for the 1999 killing of Paul Howell. Jones has a Oct. 27 clemency hearing.
The board previously voted 3-1 to recommend commutation to life with the possibility for parole for Jones, but Gov. Kevin Stitt declined to act on it, saying clemency was the better procedure.
Dolye and Luck both declined to recuse from participating in the commutation hearing and both voted to recommend commutation.