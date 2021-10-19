Attorney general asks Supreme Court to disqualify parole board members from clemency hearings

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma Attorney General John O’Connor has asked the Oklahoma Supreme Court to prevent two Pardon and Parole Board members from participating in the clemency hearings of Oklahoma County death-row inmates Julius Jones and Bigler Jobe Stouffer.

He alleges member Kelly Doyle and Chairman Adam Luck are biased and have a conflict of interest in both cases.

“Allowing either Adam Luck or Kelly Doyle to participate in or take any action in matters related to Bigler Stouffer is a violation of the essential meaning of avoiding an appearance of impropriety, or conflict of interest, or actual or implied bias on the part of the decision maker,” according to the court filing.

The legal filing said Luck uses social media to solicit information about people who might be eligible to appear for the board and to arrange private conversations about matter that might come before the board.

“He believes himself to be bound by the Bible to release people from prison,” according to the filing. “Chairman Luck does not appear to be able to set aside his religious and political beliefs in his role as a Board member. And he has business relationships which create a conflict of interest.”