Attention drivers: Major construction project at 61st and Yale starts today

"Luckily, when you have such a large facility such as Saint Francis, there are multiple entrances that our ambulances can take before you get to the intersection," he said.

"We are very adept at trying to negotiate some of the traffic headaches," he said.

Paluka could not say how many times, on average, EMSA ambulances arrive or depart from the hospital, but said he hoped drivers would avoid the area if possible during the project.

"We would ask our fellow Tulsa drivers to take an alternative route, if possible, to help provide easier access for our ambulances," he said, especially for those who are not driving specifically to Saint Francis, LaFortune Park or nearby businesses.

A second $1.547 million project that will also begin Monday is at Pine Street and Lewis Avenue. It will also limit traffic to one lane in each direction.

That project will consist of milling — removing the old surface of the road — patching underneath the surface and then replacing the roadway surface. The project also includes new traffic signals, sidewalk improvements and curb ramp upgrades for compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Completion of the project is scheduled for May.